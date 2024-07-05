Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $506.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.39 and a 200 day moving average of $468.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $507.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

