Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

