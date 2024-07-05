Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

Hess Midstream stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HESM

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.