Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

