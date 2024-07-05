Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,025 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFNM stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

