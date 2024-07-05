Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTI opened at $270.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.23 and a 200 day moving average of $252.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.90. The firm has a market cap of $406.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

