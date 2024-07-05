Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $82.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.