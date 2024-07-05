Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in GSK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GSK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,896,000 after acquiring an additional 389,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GSK by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

