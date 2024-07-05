Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.45. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.