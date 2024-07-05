Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 136,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 107,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.