Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $146.35. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.