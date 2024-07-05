Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after acquiring an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 487,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

