Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading 28% Higher

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) rose 28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 18,996,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 7,836,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.79.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

