Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $55.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 82.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 183,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 82,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 302,163 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 385,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

