Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 46,833 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 734,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,345.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 46,833 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 734,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,345.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Telos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Telos by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,848 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $269.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

