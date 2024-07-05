Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,443,000 after buying an additional 1,083,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 368,286 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 67,409 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,548,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $60.15 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.