Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

AMLP opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

