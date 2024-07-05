Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $554.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

