Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

