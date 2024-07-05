Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,708 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 445,505 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

