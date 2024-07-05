Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

