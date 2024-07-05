Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 40,353 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,353 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,878,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,696,000 after buying an additional 110,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

