Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $382.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.04 and its 200 day moving average is $339.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

