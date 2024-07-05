The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Boosted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

