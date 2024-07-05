The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.