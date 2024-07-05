The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.44% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 106.1% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,921. The firm has a market cap of $620.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

