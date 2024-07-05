The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $333.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

