The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in June

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KF. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Korea Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

KF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The Korea Fund has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $25.56.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

