The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $164.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.56.

PNC opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

