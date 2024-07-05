The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

