Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Karen L. Hirsh Sells 726 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$231.29 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$163.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$213.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The stock has a market cap of C$104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$183.89.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

