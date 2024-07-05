thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.56. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 856 shares.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.62%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.