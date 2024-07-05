Time Finance (LON:TIME) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 49.48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.75 ($0.62), with a volume of 1461106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Specifically, insider Edward Rimmer purchased 22,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,667.26 ($12,227.75). Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Time Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,218.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.88.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

