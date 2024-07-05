Timothy Price Crain II Sells 50,000 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $24,044.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

