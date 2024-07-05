Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

