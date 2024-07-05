TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.16

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.16 and last traded at $111.84, with a volume of 16306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.15.

TKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

