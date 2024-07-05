Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $813.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

