Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.14

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 8518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,111,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

