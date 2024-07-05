Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director George K. Chow Sells 1,435 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director George K. Chow sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$13,532.05.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$204.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.35 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 EPS for the current year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

See Also

