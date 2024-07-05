TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

