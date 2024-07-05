Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.38

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.38 and last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 27991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCL.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCL.A

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.