Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Transocean by 1,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

