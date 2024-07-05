Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Up 1.4%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.39 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.39 ($0.61). 505,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,527,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.60).

The company has a market cap of £140.97 million, a PE ratio of 4,839.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16.

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. It operates through Precious, Bulk, Battery Metals, and Base segments. The company's portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, zinc, mineral sands, and iron ore. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Mali, and Kenya.

