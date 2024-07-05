Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 1-Year High at $237.50

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.00), with a volume of 171419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.91).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Trustpilot Group
Trustpilot Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Insider Activity at Trustpilot Group
In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 78,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £170,996 ($216,286.36). In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 78,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £170,996 ($216,286.36). Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Trustpilot Group
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trustpilot Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.