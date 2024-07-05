Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 1-Year High at $237.50

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.00), with a volume of 171419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday.

Trustpilot Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity at Trustpilot Group

The firm has a market cap of £977.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 78,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £170,996 ($216,286.36). Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

Featured Articles

