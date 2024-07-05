Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.86. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 76,524 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

