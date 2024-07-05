U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

NYSE USB opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

