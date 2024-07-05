UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,342,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $87,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

