Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage Sells 9,682 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $494,556.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sheri Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44.

On Friday, June 7th, Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $704,674.00.

UCTT stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,869,000 after buying an additional 148,819 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $111,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

