UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 576,304 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 245.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 472,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 280,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

