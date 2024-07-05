Unite Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Unite Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 907 ($11.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3,628.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.52). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 908.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.18.

Unite Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

